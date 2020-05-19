NEEDLES — There are three new people at the Needles Animal Shelter: Tony Rubalcaba, senior officer; James Blacke, part-time/weekend officer; and Christy Perrit, office and kennel attendant.
Dianna Johnson is set to retire from the Needles Animal Shelter after 13 years of service.
One of the main reasons Rubalcaba, Blacke and Perrit are working at the animal shelter is because they love animals.
“I like helping others and I want to do my part to help the town be safe, animals are safe and people be safe,” said Blacke. “I want to do my best to find the animals a home.”
“I have a love for animals and I want to see them get good homes,” said Perrit.
“I have 13 years of law enforcement experience and although the animal part is new to me and I know I have big shoes to fill but Dianna is teaching me a lot of things since I’ve been here,” said Rubalcaba.
The goal that the team wants to accomplish is the same in adopting animals out and making sure that they go to good homes.
“It’s hard to adopt animals out because you don’t want to adopt the animals to anybody so we are looking for the right person to adopt and the right animal for that person,” said Rubalcaba. “We want to make sure that every animal is loved by their family that picks them out. My goal is to get at least two or three animals a week. Also, to raise the awareness that dog owners need to have a license for their pets, not just because it’s a city ordinance but it helps the animals shelter with identification.”
As with any job, there are always things that happen that people don’t realize until they are performing the job duties and with the trio, it was the same.
“People turning in their animals blindsided me a little bit,” said Rubalcaba. “I didn’t expect people just to turn over their pets because they’re moving or because they have a kid in the family. That’s something that for me, it’s hard because I have a dog and if I’m moving I’m taking my dog with me.”
“For me, it’s when someone tries to abandon their animal here at the shelter without filling out the paperwork,” said Blacke. “That bothers me because if they are going to turn over their animal, at least have the decency to fill out the paperwork and go through the process to help us get the animal into a good home. Also, I didn’t know what parvo was until recently and that made me scared for the dogs because I didn’t realize how bad that disease was for them.”
“It’s important to spay and neuter pets as early as possible,” said Perrit.
The one thing that Johnson wants to see the community improve on is more education for the pet owners.
“They don’t understand vaccine protocols and common safety and just being more responsible pet owners,” said Johnson. “We are not very big so that puts a great burden on us to find all these animals’ homes and not euthanize. It’s an emotionally tough job that I don’t think people understand and we don’t just euthanize, a lot of people think we do but we don’t. I think we have about 80% animal wise that we adopt out and the numbers are going up so that’s a good thing. I’m going to miss it.”
