NEEDLES – To receive funding from the Senate Bill 1, Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 (SB1), the City of Needles has to adopt a project list before the start of every fiscal year and provide year-end reporting on completed projects.
SB1 enables cities to address maintenance, rehabilitation and safety needs on the local street and road system.
The city’s SB1 project list is:
• Shore Street paving rehabilitation;
• Five Mile Road rehabilitation project;
• North Needles Highway crack seal and slurry or overlay;
• Various sidewalk safety repairs.
The program funding received to date: 2018 fiscal year (FY), $18,865; 2019 FY, $88,684; 2020 FY, estimate $93,681 (less $20,072 expended for Arizona bridge design).
The Needles City Council unanimously approved the city’s SB1 project list during their regular meeting on April 14.
