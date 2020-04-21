NEEDLES — The City of Needles, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the Needles Unified School District have discussed the need for a non-sworn sheriff’s service specialist.
According to background information provided by city staff, this request is for a community relations/public information position to act as a liaison in the community promoting drug prevention awareness, neighborhood watch programs, crime prevention information, school safety programs and provide information to the public about law enforcement events.
Capt. Ross Tarangle said that Community Oriented Policing Service funding could be used to cover the city’s cost of this position, however, cautioned that it may consume a sizable portion of the grant money if used ever year (COPS funds historically have been committed to cover overtime expenses so that the general fund does not have to carry that burden).
Ninety percent of the total cost of the service specialist is $85,878 of which $42,939 is the city’s responsibility. The NUSD has agreed to reimburse the city the other half of the cost and the sheriff’s department will contribute the remaining 10%.
The contract breaks down as follows with the sheriff’s service specialist position.
Lieutenant, $90,581; sergeant, $331,496; detective/corporal, $235,236; deputy sheriff (264 hours per week), $1,540,678; sheriff service specialist, $75,442; office specialist, $38,468; marked unit, $51, 843; unmarked unit, $7,370; pickup truck (sheriff service specialist), $6,838; Ford Escape (COP), $6,366; dispatch services, $138,318; HTs (amortization, access and maintenance) $15,358; Taser replacement (amortized over 5-years), $3,024; administrative support, $13,418; office automation, $37,989; service and supplies, $14,958; vehicle insurance, $29,625; personnel liability and bonding, $85,423; workers’ comp experience modification, $8,586; law enforcement experience modification, $31,060; county administrative cost, $85,680 for a total cost estimate of $2,847,757 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Without the sheriff’s service specialist position the contract is the same except the estimated total for the 2020-21 fiscal year would be $2,761,879.
City Manager Rick Daniels stated that they would find additional grants that could be used to fund the position.
Councilor Tona Belt asked if there was going to be a list of things that the sheriff’s service specialist would need to accomplish or how will they keep track of things.
“I’ll work with the captain to identify specifics and then we will develop measures of success, metrics to where we can determine the cost-effectiveness of this program,” said Daniels. “You are right, there is going to be so much to do and we are going to make sure we are effective at what we are doing.”
The city council unanimously approved Contract No. 99-376 A-23, the 23rd Amendment with the SBC Law Enforcement Services amending Schedule A with the sheriff service specialist for the 2020-21 fiscal year on April 14.
