NEEDLES — Between April 13 and April 19, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• April 13: 2:26 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lillyhill Drive regarding an assault. Through investigation, it was determined the suspect, a 31-year-old Needles man, assaulted an 81-year-old victim. He was arrested for elder abuse and transported to the Colorado River Station Jail. He is being held on a $50,000 bail pending a court hearing.
• April 15: 11:40 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Needles Highway and L Street. Contact was made with the driver, a 47-year-old Needles man, who was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for under the influence of a controlled substance with a $25,000 bail. He was arrested for the warrant and booking into CRS. He was cited and released.
• April 17: 8:15 p.m. — Deputies located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of I-40 and Five Mile Road. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the I-40 Park Road off-ramp. The driver, A 32-year-old Downey, California, man, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into CRS and in compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, he was released pending a court date.
• April 18: 9:45 p.m. — Deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of North K Street and Smokestack Drive. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of J Street and Bailey Avenue. The driver, a 22-year-old Desert Hot Springs, California, man, was found to have a stolen vehicle and was arrested. He was booked into the CRS jail and in compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, he was released pending a court date.
• April 19: 1:50 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Broadway Street regarding a theft. Through investigation it was determined the suspect, a 58-year-old Needles man, used stolen credit cards to purchase fuel from American Gas Station. He was arrested for theft by fraud. He was booked into the CRS where he is being held pending a court hearing.
• April 20: 11:59 p.m. – Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 Block of F Street regarding an unwanted subject. The subject, a 49-year-old Laughlin man, displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was unable to care for himself. He was arrested for drunk in public and transported to CRS. He was cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.