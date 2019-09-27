NEEDLES — Public assistance is asked to identify an unknown male subject wanted for questioning in an investigation of illegal entry and vandalism at the Needles High School auditorium.
The subject is male, white or Hispanic, with black hair.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or subject is asked to contact Det. Brandon Abell at Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, 760-326-9206; or anonymously through the We-Tip Hotline at 800-788-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
