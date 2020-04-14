SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said there is a plan in place to ease restrictions in the state, but warned that just because there is a plan doesn’t mean those orders will end any time soon.
Newsom said he won’t lift the state’s mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline.”
He stressed the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and childcare facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.
He also said that when the state reopens, it won’t be in a back-to-the-way-it-used-to-be manner.
He said that restaurants will have fewer tables and waiters will wear gloves and masks. Thermometers will be common in public spaces, as will masks and other protective gear. Schools could stagger arrival times of students to enforce physical distancing.
Large gatherings — like sporting events, concerts and fairs — are “not in the cards,” he said.
“This is not about going back to where we were before. It’s about going forward in ways that are healthy for all of us. But it won’t look the same,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health.
Newsom, through the state health department, issued a mandatory, stay-at-home order on March 19. California’s first confirmed case not related to foreign travel was reported in February.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
More than 2 million Californians have filed for unemployment insurance. State officials have delayed tax deadlines, mortgage payments and evictions as they try to slow the economic damage.
“This can’t be a permanent state. It’s not it will not be a permanent state,” Newsom said Tuesday.
