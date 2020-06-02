NEEDLES — The Needles High School Class of 2020 received a total of $1.4 million in scholarship.
Traditionally, NHS holds an awards night to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class each year. This year, they couldn’t have the awards night because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Kimberly Breaux, school counselor, provided the list of students who received scholarships and awards.
Four of the graduates from NHS have enlisted into the armed forces of the United States and with it receive the Post 9/11 GI Bill and each receives a scholarship for $246,313. They are Brayden Hills, Navy; Connor MacLean, Navy; Coy Cameron, Army; Imperia Phillips, Air Force.
Gabriel Belt received the four years referral-free award and the California Scholarship Federation Life Member-
Highest Honor award. Scholarships: University of Notre Dame Provost’s Scholarship, University of Notre Dame University Scholarship, scholarship in memory of Melanie Lyon, Guy Gough Memorial Scholarship and River Cruizers Academic Scholarship for a total of $140,600.
Lauren Hartter received the four years referral-free award and the CSF Life Membership-Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Federal Pell Grant, Southern Utah University Non-Founder’s Scholarship, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, Federal Work-Study, Pay it Forward Family Scholarship — by the Scott, Avila and Breaux Families, scholarship in memory of Kellis McDonald, River Cruizers Academic Scholarship, Superintendent’s Leadership Award for a total of $108,832.
Hayley Allen received the CSF Life Membership award and the Needles High School U-Turn award. Scholarships: Needles Women’s Club in Memory of Rebecca Kaiser, scholarship in memory of DeMareo Russell, Needles Women’s Club in Memory of Rebecca Kaiser for a total of $1,500.
Riley Breaux received the four years referral-free award, NHS Senior Female Athlete of the Year award and the CSF Life Membership-Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Burlington Northern Santa-Fe Railroad Scholarship, scholarship in memory of Melanie Lyon, scholarship in memory of Nellmar Willis, Needles Elks Lodge Chapter 1608 Scholarship, Needles Women’s Club Scholarship in memory of Rebecca Kaiser, River Cruizers Academic Scholarship, The Chesney Foundation Scholarship by Sarah Chesney for a total of $18,820.
Clarisse Chavez received the four years-referral free award and the scholarship in memory of Rudy Bryan for a total of $250.
Philip Cochran received the four years referral-free award and the CSF Life Membership-Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Craig Rowen Memorial Scholarship by Billie Essenwanger, scholarship by Colorado River Plumbing, River Cruizers Academic Scholarship, Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort Mohave Scholarship for a total of $4,000.
Daniel Felix received the four years referral-free award.
Aeryelle Fritz received the scholarship in memory of DeMareo Russell and the scholarship in memory of Kellis McDonald for a total of $1,000.
Chole Geiger received the four years referral-free award and the Federal Pell Grant, Grand Canyon University Faculty Scholarship, Cindi’s Kids Scholarship in memory of Cindi Gallegos, scholarship by the Needles High School Class of 2013 for a total of $43,554.
Cassandra Harter received the CSF Life Membership award and the Scholarship by Big O Tires of Needles in memory of Bill Hartwick, Daniel J. Goldman Memorial Scholarship for a total of $3,000.
Anthony Leslie-
McMahon received the four years referral-free award.
Lucas McCann received the four years referral-free award and the CSF Life Membership-Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Cal Grant B, California School Employees Association-Needles Chapter Scholarship, Federal Pell Grant, Needles Elks Lodge Chapter 1608 Scholarship, River Cruizers Academic Scholarship for a total of $43,632.
Seth O’Dell received the four years referral-free award and the CSF Life Membership-Highest Honor award.
Nathan Parker received the NHS Senior Male Co-Athlete of the Year award, four years referral-free award and the CSF life Membership-Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Needles Scholarship Committee and the scholarship by Colorado River Plumbing for a total of $350.
Ally Pletcher received the four years referral-free award, NHS Student of the Year award and the CSF Life Membership- Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Vitalant Blood Services Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Out of State Grant, Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Priority Award, Tony Garcia Memorial Scholarship by Jack and Ellen Davidson, BNSF Foundation Scholarship, scholarship by Colorado River Plumbing, Pi-Epsilon Sorority-Needles Chapter, River Cruizers Academic Scholarship for a total of $44,564.
Aliyah Rentas was awarded the four years referral-free award and the CSF Life Membership-
Highest Honor award. Scholarships: Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Out of State Grant, Federal Pell Grant, Needles Scholarship Committee, Needles Elks Lodge Chapter 1608 Scholarship for a total of $57,030.
Nathan Rodrigeuz received the four years referral-free award.
Isabel Zuniga received the four years referral-free award, Principal’s Award, CSF Life Membership-Highest Honor award, scholarship by Jack and Ellen Davidson, CFW Foundation Scholarship for a total of $2,500.
Julia Guffey received the four year-referral free award and the CSEA Needles Chapter Scholarship for $500.
Jase Harris received the CSEA Needles Chapter Scholarship for $500.
Mario Hernandez received the four years referral-free award.
Isabella Leon received the four years referral-free award.
Desmond Martinez received the four years referral-free award.
Marie Mills received the four years referral-free award and the scholarship in memory of Rudy Bryan for a total of $250.
Mildred Nechochea received the four years referral-free award, Megan Roquae received the four years referral-free award, Andy Dean Vandiver received the four years referral-free award and Tyler White received the Senior Male Co-Athlete of the Year award and the four years referral-free award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.