LAS VEGAS — According to score updates from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association the Needles High School Mustangs lost to The Meadows Mustangs 63-54 and the NHS Lady ’Stangs lost to the Calvary Chapel Lady Lions 41-27 in the 2A South League playoffs on Feb. 20.
NIAA 2A South League playoff score updates
- By SAUL A. FLORES News West
