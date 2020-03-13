NEEDLES – The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced today (March 13), that it is suspending all its sanctioned sports effective Monday, March, 16, until further notice amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This means that the Needles High School Mustangs baseball, Lady ’Stangs softball and Mustangs golf seasons have been suspended.
Watch for updates on the Needles Desert Star March 18 issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.