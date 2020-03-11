NEEDLES — According to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, there have been no local coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported.
The health risk from the COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low. There have been no cases reported in Mohave County, Arizona, as of Tuesday evening; six total cases have been reported in Arizona.
In Nevada, four cases have been confirmed, two in Clark County (both in the Las Vegas area) and two in Washoe County near Reno.
Statewide, however, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to avoid large gatherings to prevent spread of the virus.
The SBC Public Health stated that as of March 1, 2020, there had been 40 positive cases in California. By Tuesday, that number had grown to 157 cases in California with three deaths.
Because of that quick increase, Newsom said that public health officials bear the responsibility to determine if large events can be held safely.
Most of the confirmed cases have been travelers. The DPH continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Public Health to respond to reports of COVID-19 as it is quickly evolving.
As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are several steps you can take to protect your health and those around you.
Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds if soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting.
Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.
If someone does become sick with repository symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their healthcare provider.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit the DPH COVID-19 webpage at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus or call 800-722-4794.
