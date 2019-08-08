NEEDLES — Nominations are open now for Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year to be named during the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
With the theme “Needles Dances with the Stars” and featuring a performance by the Needles Recreation Department’s Dance Trax 51, the dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort. Reservations and menu selections of prime rib, herb crusted salmon or roast chicken by the Two Foodinis must be made by Sept. 15; tickets are discounted through Sept. 6. Contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050. The chamber is currently on a summer schedule of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
Business of the Year
Recognizes a business for providing a much-needed service to the area, making outstanding contributions to the community, and setting an example for other businesses to follow. This is a business that goes above and beyond the call of duty, giving time and energy to enhance the community.
Citizen of the Year
A high honor awarded to an individual who has contributed selflessly to the city by donating time, money, resources and/or public service work. This person sets an example for people of all ages and has achieved significant respect both personally and professionally. This award is a great opportunity to recognize someone who continually works to improve the quality of life in the community.
Educator of the Year
A person who is exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled; who has inspired students of all backgrounds with the ability to learn. They have the respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues. They play an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school. They are poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule.
Volunteer of the Year
Goes to an individual dedicated to serving the community and focused on its betterment. This person is dedicated to community service, donating time, talents and money to improving the city. The top achiever in this category shows extraordinary passion and commitment to the cause(s) they champion.
The deadline for nominations is the same as for dinner reservations: Sept. 15.
Nominations will be reviewed by a committee and final selections made. Pick up a nomination form at the chamber office or call to have one transmitted. Include name and contact information in case more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.