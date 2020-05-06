NEEDLES — Jeff Wright, Needles Unified School District internet technology director, provided an update during the recent NUSD Board of Trustees meeting.
“We’ve been working hard at getting Google Classroom and Google Domain,” said Wright. “We got all the teachers and students accounts and that’s still a big learning curve.”
Wright stated that Mary McNeil, NUSD superintendent, was able to get the district to where it needed to be so it could purchase Chromebooks for next year.
“We got them ordered and they were hard to find but now its just timeline of getting them here,” said Wright. “Hopefully we can get the teacher’s ones first and get them learning but that’s the process.”
“We had talked about Google Classroom and what it looks like for a couple of years and in one morning we made that decision and ordered 1,000,” said McNeil.
The IT department, with the help of McNeil, was able to locate hotspots from Verizon.
“I’ve been spending time getting them all set up by testing them in the morning and then doing the process of setting them all up,” said Wright. “But hopefully we will have them shortly.
“We came up with the idea of talking to Verizon, and I use my phone as a hotspot all the time, so I was able to order old iPhones as hotspots,” said McNeil. “I have 300 of them that were delivered within two days and they have plenty more if we need them. That will provide all our teachers who are trying to conduct all these Zoom meetings from home with a steady online system, as well as provide the board, who is trying to conduct meetings, and provide all of our families.”
Since all students are participating in distance learning, the IT department has started to use the laptops from the different computer labs.
“It takes quite a bit of time to get them set up to make sure that they are programmed to where students can use them at home,” said Wright. “They are designed to be used on our site alone and now we are trying to program them so they can be used off-site. We are getting them done but of course, there are some filter issues that we are going to be looking at especially with the new Chromebooks. I’m looking forward to it, it’s a new change and a lot of new things that we are looking at.”
Wright stated that the teachers, staff and administrators have done great acclimating to everything.
“This has been quite a chore and everybody has pitched in and I’m excited how everything is working out,” said Wright.
