NEEDLES — The 2020-21 school year, for the Needles Unified School District, will start on Aug. 17, 2020.
Calendar C was approved during the NUSD Board of Trustees meeting on March 10. The board’s vote — and development of the schedule — came before this week’s emergency vote to close the local schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is uncertain what any long-term impact the coronavirus response could have on the school year schedule, either for the current 2019-20 school year or next year’s approved schedule.
At the March 10 meeting, the board approved the following:
In August, early release dates (ERD, students are dismissed at 12:30 p.m.) are scheduled for the Aug. 19 and 26. There are 11 days of instruction scheduled in the month.
Labor Day is Sept. 7; ERD are scheduled for the Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. There are 21 days of instruction scheduled for the month.
The end of the first quarter is Oct. 9; ERD are scheduled for the Oct. 7, 21, 22, 28; fall break is scheduled for Oct. 12-16; parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Oct. 21-22. There are 17 days of instruction scheduled.
In November, Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11; ERD are scheduled for Nov. 4 and 18; Thanksgiving break is scheduled for Nov. 25-27. There are 17 days of instruction scheduled.
In December, the holiday break is scheduled for the Dec. 23-31; ERD are scheduled for Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 18; the end of the second quarter and first semester is Dec. 18. There are 14 days of instruction scheduled.
Going into the new year, the New Year’s Day holiday is Jan. 1; the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is scheduled for Jan. 18; ERD are scheduled for Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27. There are to be 19 days of instruction.
In February, a day off is scheduled for the 12th; President’s Day is Feb. 15; ERD are scheduled for Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. There are 18 days of instruction scheduled.
Spring break is scheduled for March 29-31; the end of the third quarter is March 26, ERD are scheduled for March 3, 10, 27 and 24. There are 20 days of instruction scheduled.
In April, spring break continues on the first and second; spring holiday is scheduled for April 5; ERD days are scheduled for April 7, 8, 14, 21 and 28; parent conferences are scheduled from April 7-8. There are 19 days of instruction scheduled.
In May, Memorial Day is the 31st; ERD days are scheduled for the 5, 12, 19 and 26 and there are 20 days of instruction scheduled.
The last day of school is June 4; ERD are scheduled for June 2 and 4 and there are four days of instruction scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.