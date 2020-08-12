NEEDLES — The start of the 2020-21 school year is just around the corner and the Needles Unified School District is making sure that all its students are ready for the first day of virtual school on Aug. 17.
The NUSD began checking out new Google Chromebooks for students on Aug. 7 and will continue through this week for Needles Middle School and Vista Colorado Elementary School students.
The NUSD website states that makeup will be arranged by each principal or assistant principal, for more information contact Principal Amy Avila at amy_ avila@needlesusd.org, Principal Marie Armijo at marie_armijo@needlesusd. org, or Principal Jim Rolls at jim_rolls@ needlesusd.org.
For parents who will like further information about back to school or registration, the NUSD is hosting a Zoom meeting on Thursday.
The Zoom meeting is as follows: web address, Tinyurl.com/needlespe1; phone number: 1-346-248-7799; Zoom Meeting ID: 97997041262. The Zoom meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All parents/guardians are encouraged to attend the virtual meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.