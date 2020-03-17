NEEDLES — Needles Unified School District closed all its schools one week before its regular scheduled spring break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While California Gov. Gavin Newsom had stopped short of ordering the state’s K-12 schools to close, many districts made the decision on their own.
The NUSD Board of Trustees met Monday in an emergency meeting and approved Resolution 19-20-10, which permits NUSD Supt. Mary McNeil to take actions necessary to immediately close one, some or all district schools as may be necessary to protect students and staff health and safety.
In the resolution, it states that it is imperative to take a proactive measure to prepare for and implement actions to respond to, and minimize, the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the NUSD schools, the NUSD community and the state of California… The protection of the health and safety and preservation of the lives of students, staff and families, as well as property of the people of the NUSD community, the county and the state from the effects of natural emergencies such as virulent infections diseases like COVID-19, which may cause extreme peril to life, property and resources is of paramount local and state importance requiring the responsible efforts of public and private agencies and individual citizens.
In a statement, the NUSD said that Needles schools will be closed to students for an extended spring break beginning March 16 through March 27. The regular spring break is the week that follows from March 23-27. The district said that work will be provided to students as well as meals on a “grab and go basis.”
NUSD stated that it is committed to providing breakfast and lunch to all students during school closure week. Lunches and classroom assignments may be picked up in the high school parking lot in a drive-through process. Continuing through Friday, March 20, breakfast and lunch, along with class assignments, can be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon in the parking high school parking lot.
The city of Needles responded to the closure of the schools by opening the Needles Recreation Center every day at 8 a.m. from March 16 to 20.
“To allow parents to leave their kids and go to work,” said Rick Daniels city of Needles manager.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Refrain from touch your eyes, nose and mouth.
Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
If you are sick, stay home.
Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
The NUSD said it was appreciative for everyone’s patience as it maneuvers through the COVID-19 crisis.
