NEEDLES — A declaration of the need for fully qualified educators was signed by the Needles Unified School District.
The declaration was sent to California Commission on Teacher Credentialing Certification Division.
By submitting the annual declaration, the NUSD certifies the following: A diligent search, as defined below, to recruit a fully prepared teacher for the assignment(s) was made; If a suitable fully prepared teacher is not available, the school district will make a reasonable effort to recruit based on the priority stated.
The NUSD is anticipating the need of three fully qualified teachers in the area of CLAD (Cross-cultural, Language and Academic Development)/English Learner Authorization (applicant already holds teaching credential).
Other types of credentials are limited assignment permits which may be only issued to applicants holding a valid California teaching credential based on a baccalaureate degree and a professional preparation program including student teaching.
The NUSD is estimating it is going to need two teachers for multiple subjects, two teachers for a single subject and one teacher for special education.
The declaration stated that the employing agency (NUSD) declares that it has implemented in a policy and practices a process for conducting a diligent search that includes, but is not limited to, distributing job announcements, contacting college and university placement centers and more.
The NUSD stated that it is expecting four interns for the 2020-21 school year from the San Diego County Office of Education Center for Teacher Innovation Azusa Pacific and Grand Canyon University of Riverside CalState-San Bernardino.
The NUSD Board of Trustees approved the signing of the declaration during the regular meeting on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.