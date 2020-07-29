NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting was canceled because of a lack a quorum for the July 28 special meeting.
Cindy Smith, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said that Mary McNeil, NUSD superintendent, was checking in with the trustees and hoping to reschedule to Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
The board agenda that was going to be voted on during the July 28 meeting is going to be the same that will be voted on during the Aug. 4 board meeting.
McNeil was scheduled to provide an update on the opening of the NUSD schools for the upcoming school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other items that are to be done before the first closed session is to approve a provisional appointment of Sheridan Silversmith to Trustee Area 3. According to the board agenda, Sheridan will be filling for Area 3 due to the vacancy created by the resignation of June Leivas. The seat will be on the November ballot.
Other agenda items that the board of trustees will be voting on are
• Approve the NUSD reopening plans;
• Approve Resolution 20-21- 01 authorizing Kelly Breaux to teach social science at Needles High School during the 2020-21 school year;
• Approve Resolution 20-21- 02 authorizing Shuang “Stacey” Martinez to teach in multiple subject assignments at Vista Colorado Elementary School during the 2020-21 school year;
• Approve the 2020-21 application for funding that requests funds from Title 1 Part A (basic grant), Title 2 Part A (educator quality) Title 4 (student support and academic enrichment) and Title 5 (rural and low-income school).
