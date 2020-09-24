NEEDLES – The Needles Unified School District is submitting a waiver to be able to conduct in-person learning for students in grades transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. “The state of California has a packet, the Elementary Education Waiver Packet, and I have reached out to San Bernardino County,” said NUSD Supt. Mary McNeil.
The packet states that the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health will consider each community represented by schools requesting a waiver and exercise due caution in issuing approvals. Public Health will approve waivers every one to two weeks as a way to fully consider the impacts before issuing additional approvals in a particular community.
“Once I complete all the data that’s required and I have all the requirements met, I will turn that in and then the county public health will review it over 14 days and they will make a recommendation to the California Department of Public Health in Sacramento,” said McNeil. “They will notify me whether we met that waiver or not.”
McNeil told the district board that a required ongoing surveillance testing is providing a challenge locally.
“I’ve been working with the county public health director and our challenge is that in our community it’s difficult, without symptoms to get tested,” said McNeil.
One of the other requirements that the NUSD has to meet is the consultation with stakeholders.
“These are our major stakeholders within the group,” said McNeil during the Sept. 15 board meeting. “For example, tonight this is the discussion and approval of my pursuit of a waiver by the board. In terms of parent and guardians, that’s the survey that’s on the website and that’s the public input tonight. In terms of our association’s, we’ve met multiple times with NTA (Needles Teacher Association) and CSEA (California School Employees Association) and we are having a conversation in terms of what is the impact returning to small cohorts of students to classrooms and how can we make that happen to the benefit of our students while maintaining the safety and to the benefit of our staff.”
The NUSD Board of Trustees approved McNeil’s effort to pursue a waiver to reopen elementary schools during its regular board meeting on Sept. 15.
