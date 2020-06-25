NEEDLES — It’s about a 7.3% decrease in total revenue for the Needles Unified School District compared to the 2019-20 estimated actuals regarding the unrestricted and restricted general fund budgets.
There are four funding sources that the NUSD has: LCFF (Local Control Funding Formula) sources, federal revenue, other state revenue and other local revenue.
The LCFF funding in 2020-21 is $11,041,065 (unrestricted), $0 (restricted) and in 2019-20 it was $12,296,668.
The federal revenue in 2020-21 is $1,063,287 (unrestricted), $617,544 (restricted) for a total of $1,680,831 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $1,364,368.
Other state revenue in 2020-21 is $187,405 (unrestricted), $639,585 (restricted) for a total of $826,990 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $976,127.
Other local revenue in 2020-21 is $136,887 (restricted), $308,854 (unrestricted) for a total of $445,741 compared to the total in 2019-20 which was $453,881. The grant total in revenues for the budget in 2021-20 is $12,428,644 (unrestricted), $1,565,983 (restricted) for total of $13,994,627 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $15,091,062.
There are seven categories where the expenditures of the NUSD come from: certificated salaries, classified salaries, employee benefits, books and supplies, services and other operating expenditures, capital outlay, other outgo (excluding transfers of indirect costs) and other outgo (transfers of indirect costs).
The certificated salaries in 2020-21 is $4,344,288 (unrestricted ), $684,254.50 (restricted) for a total of $5,028,533.50 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $5,176,463.
The classified salaries in 2020-21 is $1,672,338.28 (unrestricted), $584,967 (restricted) for a total of $2,253,305.87 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $2,300,513.90.
The employee benefits in 2019-20 is $2,672,484.50 (unrestricted), $920,196.56 (restricted) for a total of $3,592,621.06 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $3,813,476.56.
The books and supplies expenditures in 2020-21 is $449.820 (unrestricted), $196,418 (restricted) for a total of $646,238 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $936,558.80.
Services and other operating expenditures in 2021-20 is $1,075,073 (unrestricted), $174,088.35 (restricted) for total of $1,249,159.35 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $1,579,500.56.
Capital outlay expenditures in 2020-21 is $100,570 (unrestricted), $50,000 (restricted) for a total of $150,750 compared to 2019-20 which was a total of $204,791.
Other outgo expenditures (excluding transfers of indirect costs) is $1,142,209 (unrestricted) $0 (restricted) compared to 2019-20 which was $1,142,209.
Other outgo expenditures (transfers of indirect costs) in 2020-21 is $13,646 (unrestricted and restricted) compared to 2019 which was $6,642 (restricted and unrestricted).
The total expenditures for the NUSD is $11,443,138.78 (unrestricted), $2,623,550 (restricted) for a total of
$14,066,688.78 compared to 2019-20 total which was $15,153,513.82.
The NUSD in the total unrestricted budget for 2021-20 they operating with a positive of 965,507.22, however, in the total restricted they have a deficiency of $1,057,577 which puts their total budget in a $72,069373 deficiency.
Thomas Cassida, director of San Bernardino County Business Advisory Services, stated that a lot of the spending that the NUSD planned for the 2019-20 school year wasn’t able to happen because of the school closure.
“We expect the ending fund balance to increase because of that which will provide some extra resources for 2020-21 when we expect to start seeing the reductions that the governor proposed in may start to happen,” said Cassida.
