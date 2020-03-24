NEEDLES — The Palo Verde College Needles Center is extending its closure through April 30, reported Lali Cilenti, PVC Needles Center Dean.
“The latest information, is that all face-to-face classes on the Blythe campus and the Needles Center will be converted to correspondence or online modalities for the rest of the semester,” said Cilenti. “The PVC welding and automotive technology courses at Needles High School have already been put on hold for at least the next two weeks to comply with NUSD directives, and will subsequently be taught by alternative means per PVC guidelines.”
Cilenti said that Palo Verde College’s non-credit quilting classes (NBE 039) will be canceled due to the high-risk population of students.
The other face-to-face Needles classes including GED, ART 120 and MAT 108 will follow the college guidelines.
There are no interruptions for students currently enrolled in correspondence and online courses.
The Needles Center is closed to students and the public until further notice. However, the Needles Center office will open during regular business hours to enable students to pick up and drop off correspondence course packets.
