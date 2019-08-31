NEEDLES — Apparently the latest local school facility to run afoul of California’s Division of the State Architect is the Needles Center of Palo Verde College in the landmark Claypool Building along West Broadway at E Street.
The 1930s-era art deco facility, for years Needles’ signature retail outlet, was donated to the college by the Claypool family. Local voters approved a $6 million bond in 2005 to remodel the building for the college’s use.
“A long time ago, when we renovated the Claypool Building, they didn’t complete the renovations,” explained Stephanie M. Slagan, MPA, Vice President of Administrative Services for the Palo Verde Community College District. “That’s what we’re working on right now, is to complete those that were scheduled a long time ago.”
While the DSA closed shops at Needles High School for years after an entertainment industry-financed renovation project failed to meet their requirements, Slagan maintained classes will not be interrupted by these renovations. Local contractor Colorado River Plumbing is working on the first phase of construction, she said, which is setting modulars in place so staff and students can continue working and having classes while the main renovation takes place.
Evidence of grading and flagged stakes can be seen in the vacant lot between the college and Route 66 Burger Hut where the five modulars will be placed. Bids are being accepted on the main project now (see legal notice in this week’s Desert Star) and completion, Slagan said, is hoped for in May.
What’s involved? “Refinishing the upstairs, doing a little retrofitting,” said Slagan. “We met with the DSA and they gave us a list from the main plans from when we first started renovating.”
The college, she continued, is working closely with the DSA. George Lentulo, a certified inspector, will be on site making sure everything is done to code. The bid documents, including the 102-page list, can be viewed at http://www.paloverde.edu/business/purchasing/default.aspx.
“We’re not in danger of losing our center or anything like that,” Slagan said. “In fact we’re hoping to grow it by adding more classes.”
According to the DSA website: “California public K–12 schools, community colleges, and essential services buildings projects must be certified through the Division of the State Architect. Project certification consists of examination of specific project files for documents required to be submitted before, during and after construction, and to determine if outstanding issues have been resolved. Project inspectors, design professionals, and districts all have a part in ensuring compliance.” Visit www.dgs.ca.gov/DSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.