NEEDLES — Physical fitness? Check. Public safety? Check. Environmental planning for such things as water savings? Check. Cultural advancement and preservation? Yup, that too.
There are a host of qualifying concerns in application guidelines for millions of dollars in grants under California’s Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018. The city of Needles seems to have checked as many boxes as possible in preparing applications city council has deemed ready to file.
The city’s Rainie Torrance spearheaded work on application for funds under the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program. After several public meetings to establish what residents felt was needed and to establish partnerships in design and use of projects, the application list was included as a consent calendar item in council’s first June meeting.
Council certified that any funds necessary to complete projects and operate the facilities afterward would be available and delegated authority to City Manager Rick Daniels to take care of the details for any awards made for the parks and projects detailed. Funding guidelines are a minimum of $200,000 and a maximum of $8.5 million per project.
• Needles Aquatic Center - Grand total $7,320,032. Big ticket items include reconstruction of the main pool to total eight lanes with new mechanical equipment such as filter, pump and inlets; a new dual flume slide with run-out flumes; and a new 16,000 gallon double surf pool. Some money was also requested for paving the parking lot.
• Duke Watkins Park - Grand total $3,965,400. Big ticket items include an asphalt pump track bicycle park; a 4,000 gallon splash pad; and improvements to Pete’s Field including shaded bleachers and lights. Paving the park access road is included in the grant.
• Jack Smith Park - Grand total $2,294,937.28. A splash pad is on the list for this one too; along with bathroom renovations, new playground equipment, shade structures, a walking trail with 10 workout stations and an outdoor amphitheater.
• Bureau Bay - Grand total $2,099,105. This would construct a new park with a quarter-mile nature trail along the unimproved backwater at the downstream end of Jack Smith Park. Paving an access road and creating parking would be a large part of the cost but the single biggest item would be bridging the bay. The results? A place for outdoor exercise with an educational element to introduce the species, including some threatened or endangered, that live in and around the backwater. Additional educational elements would provide glimpses into the history of the Colorado River, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Bureau Bay.
The items on the list represent requests, observations and advice from residents who use the facilities.
