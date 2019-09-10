NATION — Patriot Day is observed each year in the United States, in honor of those who were killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Traditionally, a moment of silence begins at 8:46 a.m. EDT (5:46 a.m. in the Tri-state); the time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
A Patriot Day remembrance ceremony begins at 5:40 a.m. around the flag pole at Eagles Aerie 2599 in Needles.
