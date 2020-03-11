NEEDLES — A closer look taken after Needles City Councilor Louise Evans expressed concerns about aging infrastructure under streets within part of the city’s upcoming repaving plan prompted changes.
City Manager Rick Daniels advised council Feb. 25 that the Monterey Avenue area has been removed from this year’s work schedule. (See Needles Desert Star edition of Feb. 19).
Monterey roughly parallels East Broadway just north of Interstate 40.
Daniels said he would replace Monterey in the schedule with repaving the crumbling, much-used parking lots in the city-county complex at J Street and Bailey Avenue. Any remaining funds or materials may be used to extend other roads encompassed in the project.
Councilor Shawn Gudmundson apologized to Evans for overlooking her concerns in urging an affirmative vote when the item came before the council on Feb. 11. “It turned out she was right,” he stated in the Feb. 25 meeting; thanking Daniels for removing the area from the project list.
Replied Evans: “That’s what we’re here for, to bring up discussions.”
The projects are part of the initial attack in a multi-year, mutli-million-dollar pavement management plan being launched in Needles. The plan calls for resurfacing portions of the streets immediately to prevent further deterioration; then working on major projects where the old surface must be first removed later on in the cycle. When surfaces are taken up pipes below the roads are to be physically inspected and replaced as necessary.
Project areas in the initial cycle include Route 66; Front, Third, F, G, Goodwill, Aliso, North M, North L, Race and Vine streets; Hospitality Lane; Gilman Drive; Ice Plant, Park, Budweiser and North My Place roads.
