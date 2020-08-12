Colorado SPRINGS, Colo. — Cadet Ryly Payson started Basic Cadet Training at the United States Air Force Academy in June of last year. By the end of her first year, she made the Dean’s List and the Commandant’s List.
She is a political science major with a focus on comparative politics and international relations and is pursuing a minor in Chinese.
She is also a member of the Division 1 Intercollegiate Dance Team at USAFA and is an anchor on the Academy’s news channel, Blue Line News.
Payson also had the opportunity to perform at the Cheez-It Bowl in December 2019, and the NHL Stadium Series Game in February.
She also received the “Group 1 Outstanding C4C” award for her second semester. In July of 2020, she attended Jump School and earned her Jump Wings.
Payson is a 2019 graduate of Needles High School and was the first female NHS grad to enter a U.S. military academy.
“She is representing Needles High School and this is a huge deal for us,” said NHS Principal Amy Avila when Payson was accepted to the Air Force Academy in 2019. “She is the first female (from NHS) to go to a military academy. We have gone back into the archives and we know that we have had male cadets but she is the first female. We are very proud and it couldn’t come to a more deserving young lady.”
Payson is the daughter of Lindsey and Joe Payson.
“She loves every second she gets at the Academy and is grateful for every opportunity presented to her,” said Lindsey Payson. “She is looking forward to this coming academic year at the United States Air Force Academy. “Our family appreciates the great support that Ryly has received from our wonderful Needles community.”
