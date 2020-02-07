NEEDLES — Permanent repairs to a water main that failed Jan. 14 are on hold for the time being, faced with the obstacles of approval, materials and money.
City Manager Rick Daniels updated councilors and community during the Needles City Council meeting of Jan. 28.
Approval involves, at the very least, an encroachment permit from Caltrans to work in the right-of-way to replace the pipe and passing state water quality tests after installation.
The Caltrans permit leads directly to materials. The city was operating under the assumption that the failed portion of 16-inch pipe that transfers water, under pressure, from the city’s well fields near the river to the reservoirs atop the hill near the rodeo grounds could be replaced with high density polyethylene (HDPE), a common modern material in municipal water supply systems that is not as prone to corrosion as metal.
Caltrans said no, Daniels explained. Caltrans has a policy that all pipes inside bridges be made of metal to limit expansion and contraction. In at least one case a bridge was damaged by those forces.
The failed portion of the pipe runs inside a 24-inch sleeve through the bridge over Interstate 40 that connects D Street to Lilyhill Drive.
Also under the heading of materials is the question of how much of it. The pipe that burst is 50 years old and there are 350 feet of it in that location that are the same age. “We don’t want to have to do this again,” Daniels pointed out.
Finally, there’s money. “The costs are about $300,000 to date,” Daniels said. “I don’t know what the cost of metal pipe is going to be. I don’t know what the cost is going to be for installation.”
Time is of the essence. Hot weather is coming and the giant reservoir tanks aren’t enough to meet the city’s demand for long under those conditions.
The process for replacing the pipe through the bridge, Daniels described, involves hooking the new pipe onto the existing pipe, allowing the old to drag the new into position. The pipe would be “superchlorinated” to ensure it’s free of contamination and re-pressurized.
After chlorine treatment tests would have to be conducted and approved by the state, which involves transporting samples to a testing facility.
The timeline: 10 to 12 hours to remove and replace the pipe if all goes well; 24 to 36 hours to superchlorinate, submit tests to the state and receive approved results.
That’s approaching or exceeding the time that the water in the reservoirs can supply the city during hot weather.
“We’re going to be making a strong outreach to the community to conserve water when we get to that point.
“We can’t run out of water in those tanks. We only have one pressurized line to feed the tanks,” Daniels said.
All these plans address a single pipe. A large portion of the city’s water system is just as old. A chart on display for those attending the meeting identified 16 things totaling $10 million that urgently need to be done.
Daniels said that he and city staff are consulting with financial advisors and will bring more detailed information back to the council during the meeting of Feb. 11.
