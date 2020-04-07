NEEDLES — Contractors began the first phase of pavement treatments to the city of Needles streets and facilities, announced Rick Daniels, city manager. Most streets will receive crack seal, pavement repairs and a slurry seal throughout the 15-year plan.
The Measure I contract will expend $146,240 to repair roads in the Gates area in South Needles. The remainder of the expenditures, $652,825, will be spent on various streets and facilities throughout the city as recommended by the city engineer and approved by the city council.
Funding for the multi-year program to treat all city streets is provided partially by Measure I, a countywide 0.24-cent sales tax dedicated to road repair and maintenance and revenue derived from the cannabis tax approved by the voters in 2012.
Later this year, the city will begin pavement removal and replacement. All property owners will be notified by a door hanger to not park on the street during construction. All of the first phase project segments will be completed within a few days to minimize neighborhood disruption.
“I join the entire council in saying that this is an exciting time for the city to begin to improve the decorating condition of our streets,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. “Funding is available because of the economic improvements over the last few years and are considered to be critical and essential infrastructure improvements.”
The first-year street improvements Phase I and Measure I Street project timeline for remaining work is as follows.
March 30: Street crack fill beginning in Gates area and follow with: Front Street, Third Street, G Street, Hospitality Lane, Goodwill, Aliso Street, Gilman Street, Ice Plant Road, North M Street, R Street, Vine Street, L Street, Park Road, Route 66 National Trails Highway, Budweiser Road, North My Place Road. The contract should be completed by April 22.
April 15: Street slurry seal beginning in Gates Area and follow with: Front Street, Third Street, G Street, Hospitality Lane, Goodwill, Aliso Street, Gilman Street, Ice Plant Road, North M Street, R Street, Vine Street, L Street, Park Road, Route 66 National Trails Highway, Budweiser Road, North My Place Road. The contract should be completed by April 22.
Further questions can be directed to Tammy Ellmore, city engineer technician at tellmore@cityof
needles.com. The city’s website www.cityofneedles.com will provide ongoing information.
