NEEDLES —On Jan. 5, those who are interested can photograph Route 66 starting from Needles and ending in Amboy, Calif.
In a press release Kevin Wong, program coordinator of Desert Institute Presents Route 66 Photography Workshop, said photographers will be able to join Sandi Wheaton during the workshop. In 2009, Wheaton photographed the length of Route 66 and she will share her knowledge of the many great shooting locations along the historic stretch of highway.
Wong said that this is an opportunity for photographers to improve their photography and add to their skill set. During the workshop, Wheaton will be offering suggestions for taking advantage of each location.
The workshop will begin in Needles and will end in Amboy with a sunset shoot. The driving distance is approximately 75 miles from Needles to Amboy. Participants meet at 9 a.m. PST at the Bureau of Land Management Needles Field office located at 1303 S. Highway 95.
The fee for the workshop is $85 for Joshua Tree National Park Association members, $95 for nonmembers. To register contact the Desert Institute at 760-367-5539 or go to joshuatree.org.
