NEEDLES — A planning meeting begins at noon Monday, Feb. 24, March 2 and 9 for those involved with the Needles Chamber of Commerce inaugural off-road poker run. Meetings are held in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Off-road vehicles of all types are welcomed March 14 to the 35-mile course running from Jack Smith Park to Park Moabi and back; the public is invited to an after party at Jack Smith Park.
To sign up for the run call 760-326-2050, visit the chamber office at 119 F St. in Needles.
