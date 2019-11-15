BULLHEAD CITY — The second annual Veterans Appreciation Poker Run on Saturday, Nov. 16, benefits local veterans in need.
Organized by Colorado River Chapter 32-7 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the event pays a high hand prize of $100; a low hand prize of $50; and adds a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and raffle prizes including a special raffle for a $500 Bank Street Gun Shop gift certificate.
Begin the run with registration between 8 and 9:30 a.m. MST at Moose Lodge 1860, 2620 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City. Breakfast is available there. Entry is $25 per rider, $15 per co-rider. Maps and directions for the next five stops are provided during registration. Finish the run by 2 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10005, 1611 E. Marble Canyon Dr. in Bullhead. Lunch is available there.
Visit www.CVMA32-7.org or call Moc at 626-945-5988 for more details.
