NEEDLES — Between June 13 and June 28, deputies from the San Bernardino
County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78- CRIME (27463), or via the internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• June 13: 8:25 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop when an unrelated vehicle pulled behind the deputies. A 25-year-old Palmdale, California, man was displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs 0.08% or higher. He was booked into the CRS jail, issued a citation and later released.
• June 14: 2 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Clay
Drive for a vandalism report. Deputies attempted to contact a male subject in the parking and a short foot pursuit insured. The suspect was later identified as a 14-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was arrested for resisting to an officer and felony vandalism. The juvenile was booked into the Central Juvenile Detention Center in San Bernardino and is awaiting a court hearing.
• June 15: 3:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Lilyhill Drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 31-year-old Needles man who was acting erratically. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested for an active no-bail parole warrant and booked into the High Desert Detention Center. He was later released after the parole hold was removed by the California Parole Board.
• June 15: 12:28 a.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of J Street and Front Street for a vehicle without a license plate. The driver was identified as a 31-year-old Lake Havasu City, Arizona, woman who was found to have an active no-bail warrant for vehicle theft. She was arrested, transported and booked into the High Desert Detention Center. She was later released on bail after a court hearing which her bail was reduced to $75,000.
• June 16: 12:12 p.m. —Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Clary Drive for a report of illegal drug use. Deputies contacted a 33-year-old Needles woman and she was found to be in possession of a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colorado River Station jail, issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
• June 16: 2 p.m. — Deputies were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Smokestack Drive and North K Street. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as a 61-year-old Bullhead City, man who rented the vehicle in Sacramento and failed to return it. He was arrested for an embezzled vehicle and booked into the CRS jail. In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule, issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. He was later issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
• June 17: 12:44 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of needles highway and Broadway Street for a vehicle without a license plate. The driver was a 37-yearold Needles man who was driving with a suspended license. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license and was issued a citation and released in the field.
• June 22: 1:50 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 2300 block of West Broadway Street for a subject later identified as a 32-year-old Needles man, brandishing a knife and. upon deputy arrival, he fled the scene. Deputies checked the area and located him shortly after. He was arrested, transported and booked into the Colorado River Station jail for brandishing a weapon. In compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, he was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
• June 23: 1:10 p.m. — Deputies located a stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of West Broadway Street. Through an investigation, multiple illegal fireworks were located inside the stole vehicle. A 41-yearold Bakersfield, California, woman was found in violation of vehicle theft and possession of explosives. She was transported and booked at the CRS jail for those charges and is being held on a $500,000 bail pending a court hearing. A 19-year-old Bakersfield man was found to have an active felony no bail warrant for burglary out of Bakersfield and was arrested for his felony warrant. He was transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked for his felony and is being held with no bail pending a court hearing. A 40-yearold Bakersfield man was found to have drug paraphernalia and was arrested for possession of explosives. He was transported and booked at the CRS jail for those charges and is being held on a $500,000 bail pending a court hearing.
• June 24: 1:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 1400 block of J Street for people arguing in a hotel room. Through investigation, deputies located the hotel room the people were arguing in. Deputies contacted both a 31-yearold Needles man and a 29-year-old Needles woman who were arrested for domestic violence. The investigation yielded evidence of the woman violating child endangerment and she was additionally charged with child endangerment. The man was transported to High Desert Detention Center, booked for domestic violence and is being held on a $50,000 bail pending a court hearing. The woman was transported to High Desert Detention Center and booked for domestic violence child endangerment and is being held on a
$50,000 bail pending a court hearing.
• June 24: 2:18 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 95 South and Five Mile Road. The driver, a 54-year-old Bullhead City man, was found to have suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, transported to CRS jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and destroy/conceal evidence. He was later cited and released pending a court hearing.
• June 28: 3:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Lilyhill Drive for a disturbance call. deputies contacted a victim of child endangerment and through an investigation, the suspect was identified as a 53-year-old Needles woman who fled the scene. Deputies located the woman in the area and she was found to have a felony no-bail warrant for domestic violence. She was arrested, transported and booked at CRS jail for her felony warrant and child endangerment and is being held with no bail pending a court hearing.
• June 28: 11:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Luna Vista for a subject who threw a rock through a window. Through investigation, the suspect was identified as a 34-year-old Needles man who fled the scene. Deputies checked the area and arrested the man who was transported and booked at the CRS jail for felony vandalism and is being held on a $25,000 bail pending a court hearing.
