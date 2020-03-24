NEEDLES — Between March 14 and March 22, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• March 18: 12:59 p.m. — Deputies received a call reference a shoplifter at the Ride-Aid located on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Deputies made contact with a 39-year-old man from Hemet, California. The man was found to be in possession of stolen property. He was arrested for shoplifting and booked into the Colorado River Station jail, where he later was cited and released.
• March 18: 7:20 p.m. — Deputies conducted a warrant service on the 1900 block of Race Street. Deputies made contact with a 32-year-old Needles man, who was known to have a felony no-bail warrant for robbery. The man was arrested and booked into the Colorado River Station jail. He was being held with no bail pending a
court hearing.
• March 19: 3:20 p.m. — Deputies made contact with a 29-year-old Needles woman on the 1000 block of Lilly Hill Drive. She was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for cruelty to animals. She was arrested and booked into the Colorado River Station jail. She was cited and released.
• March 22: 4:50 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the 4200 block of Highway 95. Deputies made contact with a 57-year-old Hesperia, California, man, who was found to have a felony no-bail warrant for false imprisonment. He was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center. He was being held with no bail pending a court hearing.
• March 22: 7:10 p.m. — Deputies received a call reference a shoplifter at the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of J Street. The suspect had stolen multiple items from the store without paying. While conducting an area check, a 38-year-old Needles man was seen pushing a Dollar General shopping cart near the intersection of Broadway Street and H Street. The man was arrested for shoplifting and booked into the Colorado River Station jail. He was cited and released.
