NEEDLES — Between June 2 and June 4, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via the internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• June 2: 9:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Sycamore Drive where they arrested a 39-year-old Needles man for terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and vandalism. The man, who had broken a window and threatened the victims with bodily harm, was booked at the High Desert Detention Center where he is being held on $125,000 bail is awaiting a court hearing.
• June 3: 11:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle and located it in the parking lot of Motel 6 on J Street. A 34-year-old Needles woman was arrested for vehicle theft and was booked into the CRS jail. In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0, she was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
• June 4: 6:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to a disturbance at the intersection of North K Street and Needles Highway. An investigation revealed that a 36-year-old Needles man was involved in a verbal argument with the victim, struck the victim and then attempted to pour gasoline on the victim’s food cart before fleeing the area. The man was located a short distance away from the intersection and arrested for battery on a person. He was booked into the CRS jail and was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
