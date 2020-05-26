NEEDLES — Between May 11 and May 20, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com.
Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• May 11: 1 a.m. — Deputies contacted Don Kelso in the 900 block of Front Street. Through an investigation, deputies discovered a 26-year-old Needles man was trespassing and found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest from Kern County with a bail of $10,000. He was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and the Kern County warrant. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center, issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
• May 11: 10:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Lilyhill Drive. Deputies contacted a 24-year-old Needles man and a 24-year-old Needles woman at the residence. Both were arrested for child endangerment and both were booked into the Colorado River Station jail. In compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, they were both issued citations and later released pending a court hearing.
• May 11: 10:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a subject in distress in the 1400 Block of J Street. Deputies located the subject and through an investigation arrested a 35-year-old Needles man for domestic battery. He was booked into the CRS jail on a $100,000 bail. He later posted bail and was later released pending a court hearing.
• May 12: 1:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to an alarm call in the 2100 block of Needles Highway. Deputies contacted a 43-year-old Barstow man who was found to have a felony warrant for possession of a deadly weapon with a bail amount of $50,000. He was arrested, booked at the CRS jail and is being held on $50,000 bail pending a court hearing.
• May 12: 2 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of possible human trafficking in the 31000 block of Goffs Road in Essex. Five young children were reported to be inside a makeshift wooden box in the bed of a pick-up truck. Deputies located the vehicle at the intersection of Baily Avenue and J Street. Deputies contacted the occupants of a vehicle: a 39-year-old Sacramento woman, a 40-year-old Sacramento man and a 41-year-old Sacramento man. All of the occupants were arrested for child endangerment and booked at the CRS jail. The 39-year-old woman is being held on a $500,000 bail and the 40-year-old man is being held on $600,000 bail. In addition to the child endangerment, the 41-year-old man was found to have a felony no-bail warrant for a probation violation issued by Sacramento County. He is being held without bail and all are pending a court hearing.
• May 13: 7:20 p.m. — Deputies contacted a 36-year-old Needles man at the interaction of West Broadway Street and Palm Way. He was found to have a felony warrant for grand theft with a bail amount of $50,000. He was arrested, booked at the CRS jail and is pending a court hearing.
• May 14: 5 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 100 block of Marina Drive. The driver, a 27-year-old Needles man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence over 0.08 BAC and child endangerment. In compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, he was issued a citation and released at the scene pending a court hearing.
May 14: 8 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Cibola Street. Through an investigation, a 58-year-old Needles man was arrested for domestic violence. He was booked at the CRS jail on a $50,000 bail. He later posted bail and was released pending a court hearing.
May 16: 12:15 p.m. —Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of J Street and Third Street. Deputies contacted a 53-year-old Needles man who was found to have a felony no-bail warrant for possession of Shuriken. He was later arrested, booked at the CRS jail and is being held without bail pending a court hearing.
May 17: 1:20 a.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 95 South and Zoe Lane. Deputies contacted a 42-year-old Bullhead City woman who had a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia with a bail amount of $50,000. Through an investigation, deputies located illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and two stolen license plates. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of the stolen property. In compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, she was issued a citation and released pending a court hearing.
May 19: 9:49 a.m. — Deputies contacted a 43-year-old Needles man on the 900 block of Coronado Street. Through investigation, deputies discovered that the man was in the laundry room and found to have a felony and warrant for his arrest with a bail of $100,000. He was booked into the Colorado River Station jail and is being held pending a court hearing.
May 20: 11:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a subject who was inside a residence at 1970 Clary Drive. A 35-year-old Needles man was arrested for trespassing and was transported to the CRS jail for booking. He was later cited and released.
