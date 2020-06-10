NEEDLES — Between May 30 and June 1, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Needles Colorado River Station conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via the internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• May 30: 12:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Needles woman for disorderly conduct after they were dispatched to a report of disorderly conduct on an Amtrack train. She was transported to the Colorado River Medical Center for a medical emergency. She was issued a citation and released pending a court hearing.
• May 30: 4 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was found at Needles Highway and North K Street. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation, arrested a 31-year-old Bullhead City woman for vehicle theft. In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses bust be set at $0. She was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
• May 30: 11:50 a.m. — Deputies conducted a pedestrian check at R Street and Needles Highway and found a 29-year-old Needles woman to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported and booked into the CRS jail, issued a citation and released with a pending court hearing.
• May 30: 4 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Clay Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, deputies arrested a 28-year-old Needles man for battery of spouse/domestic partner. He was transported and booked into the CRS jail on $10,000 bail and is awaiting a court hearing.
• June 1: 4:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Clay Drive and arrested a 43-year-old Needles woman for domestic battery. She was booked at the High Desert Detention Center where she is being held on $25,000 bail and awaiting a court hearing.
• June 1: 8:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a call of an assault on a person in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Through an investigation, deputies arrested a 34-year-old Needles man for assault on a person at the intersection of Lillyhill Drive and Bailey Avenue. He was booked into the Colorado River Station jail, was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
