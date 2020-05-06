NEEDLES — Between April 27 and May 3, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
April 27: 8 p.m. — Deputies responded to a subject attempting to break into a rail car at the BNSF rail yard. Deputies contacted a 26-year-old Mojave, Calififornia, man who was found to have no bail felony warrant out of Kern County and had burglary tools. He attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by deputies. He was arrested for resisting arrest and booked into the Colorado River Station jail. Kern County was notified of the arrest but did not desire to extradite him. In compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, he was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
April 28: 1:40 a.m. — Deputies contacted a 38-year-old Needles man in the 1600 block of J Street. He was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested for drunk in public and booked into CRS jail. He was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
April 28: 4:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to gunshots in the 100 block of Walnut Street. A 43-year-old Needles man was contacted and through an investigation, it was determined that he discharged a firearm illegally. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was booked into the CRS jail and is being held on $150,000 bail pending a court hearing.
April 28: 11:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of M Street and Needles Highway. Deputies located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 29-year-old Needles man was identified as the suspect and had fled the scene. He was later located and arrested for attempted murder. He was booked into the CRS jail and is being held on a
$1 million bail pending a court hearing.
April 30: 11:47 a.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing call in the 100 block of North K Street. A 30-year-old San Pedro, California, man was located inside a vacant residence and arrested for illegal entry into a dwelling and Los Angeles County warrants with a combined bail amount of $7,000. He was booked into the CRS jail. He was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
May 2: 2 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Needles Highway reference a domestic disturbance. Through an investigation it was determined the suspect, a 41-year-old Needles man, assaulted the victim. He was arrested for spousal abuse and booked into the CRS jail. He is being held on $50,000 bail pending a court hearing.
May 2: 5 p.m. — Marine enforcement unit deputies conducted a boat stop near the Needles Bridge on the Colorado River. Deputies contacted the operator, a 26-year-old Barstow, California, man who was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for boating under the influence and was booked into the CRS jail. He was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
May 3: 8:35 p.m.— Deputies contacted a 38-year-old Needles man at the intersection of Broadway Street and I Street. He was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested for drunk in public and booked into CRS jail. He was issued a citation and later released pending a court hearing.
