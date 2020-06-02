NEEDLES — Between May 21 and May 28, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• May 21: 2:11 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at I-40 and East Broadway Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that an Ontario, California, man was towing a stolen trailer out of Whitewater, California. He was arrested for possession of the stolen property and booked into the CRS jail. In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule, issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. Because of this criteria, he was booked and released pending a court date.
• May 23: 8 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to report of a subject brandishing a knife at Jack Smith Park. Deputies contacted a 30-year-old Needles man, who was arrested for criminal threats and brandishing a weapon. His bail has been set at $50,000 and he was booked into the CRS jail and is being held pending a court hearing.
• May 24: 12 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Vine Street for a domestic disturbance Deputies contacted a 30-year-old Needles man and a 33-year-old Needles woman. The male was found to be a restrained person in a protective order and arrested for violation of court order: domestic violence and the woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was booked into the CRS jail with a $25,000 bail and is being held pending a court hearing and the woman was booked into the CRS jail were she was later cite released.
• May 24: 10:00 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Broadway for the report of land trespass and male subject harassing patrons. Deputies contacted a 60-year-old Needles man, who was arrested for trespassing when posted, public intoxication and obstruction no force/
violence. He was booked into the CRS jail and issued a citation and released with a pending court date.
• May 26: 8:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Needles man for criminal threats and preventing or dissuading witnesses/
victims after deputies conducted an investigation. He was transported and booked into the Colorado River Station jail and is being held on a $125,000 bail and is awaiting a court hearing.
• May 26: 7:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old male for battery of spouse/domestic partner after responding to a call at the 1900 block of Needles Highway and conducting an investigation. He was transported and booked into the CRS jail and is being held on a 35,000 bail and is awaiting a court hearing.
• May 28: 12 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 800 bock of Bush Street for the report of criminal threats. Through an investigation, deputies arrested a 33-year-old Needles man for felon in possession of a firearm, elder abuse and criminal threats. He was transported and booked into the CRS jail on $75,000 bail and is awaiting a court hearing.
