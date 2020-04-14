NEEDLES — Between April 6 and April 12, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• April 6: 10:37 a.m. – Deputies were dispatched to a medical aid call on the 600 Block of Broadway Street. Deputies made contact with a 57-year-old woman who was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was taken into custody without incident and arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was transported and booked into the Colorado River Station jail. She was later cited and released.
• April 9: 3:50 p.m. – Deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person at the intersection of J Street and Coronado Street. Deputies made contact with A 51-year-old man who was found to have two warrants for his arrest: one $1,000 misdemeanor warrant for drug possession and one felony no-bail warrant for corporal injury to a spouse. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to CRS jail for booking. He’s being held pending a court hearing.
• COVID-19: Non-
compliance with the County Health order is a violation of the Health and Safety Code. Since the onset of the outbreak, our goal has been to achieve voluntary compliance. We encourage everyone to use common sense to ensure the health and safety of all.
Deputies are on duty at all times keeping the community safe and responding to calls for service. Information can be found at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.