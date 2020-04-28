NEEDLES — Between April 20 and April 26 deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
April 21: 9:58 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of N K Street and Needles Highway. It was determined, through investigation, that the vehicle had a state of Arizona license plate of a completely different vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver, a 30-year-old Needles man was placed under arrest for forging/altering vehicle registration. He was booked into the Colorado River Jail and in compliance with the $0 Emergency Bail Schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, he was released pending a court date.
April 23: 10:31 a.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on E Smith Road, near River Road. Contact was made with a 30-year-old Needles man who was found to have a misdemeanor for inflicting corporal injury upon a spouse, with a bail amount of $100,000. He was arrested for the warrant and transported to the CRS jail where he is being held pending a court hearing.
Zero Bail: in compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule, issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. Because of this criteria, suspects will be booked and released pending a court date.
