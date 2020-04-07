NEEDLES — Between March 30 and April 5, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com. Except where noted, all were booked into the CRS jail.
• March 30: 1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a beach on the river near K Street and Smokestack Street regarding a theft. Deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a 38-year-old Newport Beach, California, man who attempted to elude by jumping into the river. The man was found in possession of the victim’s stolen paddleboard and apprehended by deputies. The man was arrested for grand theft; he was booked into the Colorado River Station Jail. He is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a court hearing.
• April 1: 2:46 a.m. – Deputies made contact with a 42-year-old Needles woman at the intersection of L Street and Race Street. She was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for petty theft with a $5,000 bond. She was arrested and booked into CRS Jail and was later cited and released.
• April 1: 6:23 p.m. – Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on the 1000 Block of Lillyhill Drive. During the investigation the suspect, a 42-year-old Needles woman, barricaded herself in the residence with a knife while children were inside of the home. She was taken into custody without incident and arrested for immoral acts before a child. She was booked into Colorado River Station Jail, cited and released.
