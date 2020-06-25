Between June 8 and June 10, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, conducted multiple investigations that led to arrests throughout the city. The department is committed to a proactive approach to suppressing crime. Anyone with information regarding these or other investigations is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com.
• June 8: 10:19 a.m. — Deputies contact a 53-year-old Lake Havasu City man who is a registered sex offender and failed to register as required by law. He was arrested for failure to register/change of address. Due to underlying medical conditions, he was released to a local hospital. The investigation was sent to the District Attorney’s Office for the filing of changes.
• June 8: 4:11 p.m. — Detectives spoke with a 35-yearold Needles man at the Colorado River Station about a previous burglary that occurred at the Desert Mirage Motel. He was arrested for burglary and was booked into the Colorado River Jail with a bail amount of $25,000. He posted bail and was given a pending court date.
• June 9: 8:20 p.m. — Deputies located a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Needles Highway where a 42-year-old Needles woman was found to have the stolen vehicle and a controlled substance. She was arrested for vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and an active $50,000 misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. A 34-year-old man had a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance. They were both booked into the CRS jail. In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. Both were issued citations and later released pending a court hearing.
• June 9: 7:15 a.m.— Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Broadway Street for a theft report and contacted a 30-year-old Crestmor, California, man. Through an investigation, it was determined that he had the stolen items and attempted to steal a vehicle. He was arrested for attempted grand theft auto and petty theft and booked into the CRS jail. He is being held on $75,000 bail awaiting a court hearing. He was arrested the previous day in Vidal, Calif., for auto theft. Due to the statewide emergency bail schedule issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. He was released with a citation.
• June 10: 4:40 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Race Street for a domestic disturbance. Through an investigation, it was determined that a 53-year-old Needles man assaulted an elderly victim. He was arrested for crimes against elders or dependent adults and was booked into the CRS jail on a $75,000 bail and is awaiting a court hearing.
• June 10: 10 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Broadway Street for vandalism report and contact a 34-year-old Needles woman. During the investigation, she was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and burglary. She was booked into the CRS jail on $75,000 bail and is awaiting a court hearing.
