BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police are searching for Benji Junior Nunez, 34, in connection with a homicide.
The department alleged Nunez was involved in an altercation at Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive about 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, that left a man dead and a woman injured.
Nunez is described as approximately five feet seven inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes; driving a dark grey 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L with Arizona plate BBT0502. Anyone with information is asked to call 928-763-1999. Detectives are actively working the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.