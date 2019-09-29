Thank you for joining us on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. I am honored to be here to help you salute the men and women who have served and sacrificed to keep America free ... and to recognize the families of the missing who continue to keep the candle of hope alive.
Today, there are more than 82,000 Americans listed as missing and unaccounted for from our nation’s wars going back to the beginning of World War Two. That’s 82,000 military and civilian men and women ... mothers and fathers ... brothers and sisters ... sons and daughters.
World War Two officially ended nearly 75 years ago this month, a war that for America lasted less than four years, but one that claimed more than 400,000 American lives, had more than 130,000 Americans taken prisoner, and a war that still lists more than 72,600 Americans as missing in action.
Five years later America was at war again — this time in Korea — where in three bloody years more than 36,000 Americans died, more than 7,100 were taken captive, and where more than 7,600 continue to be listed as missing in action. Then came Vietnam, a war that resulted in more than 58,000 American deaths, almost 600 POWs, and more than 2,500 missing and unaccounted-for ... a number that has since been reduced below 1,600 because of the tremendous search and recovery efforts of the U.S. government, especially the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and its predecessor organizations. We also cannot forget the 126 Americans who remain missing from the Cold War, the three military pilots who remain missing from Operation El Dorado Canyon over Libya in 1986 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991, and the three Department of Defense civilian contractors who are missing from Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004 and 2007.
As we pause to remember their service and sacrifices, we must also remember the sacrifices of their families who continue to grieve. It is true that the costs of war extend far beyond the last shots being fired, and for MIA families, the passage of time does not heal their wounds. For them, the days became weeks, the weeks became months, then years, and now, sadly, decades. I cannot imagine the loss I would feel if my mother or father went off to war and didn’t return. I cannot imagine reliving the moment the government couldn’t tell me if my brother or sister was alive or dead. And I cannot imagine my emotions if that missing person was my son or my daughter.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is what MIA families live with day in and day out. They want answers to questions where there may be none to give. They are not asking unreasonable questions, nor do the families have different agendas. All they want to know is what happened to their loved one that our nation sent off to war. That is not too much for them to ask, and that is not too much for our government to answer ... if they can.
The return of our missing is a humanitarian mission that transcends politics, which is why our organization, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, sent a letter to President Trump in advance of his June 12, 2018, Singapore summit to urge him to include the return of American remains as a discussion point with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Following the summit last year, we were incredibly encouraged by North Korea’s return of 55 boxes of remains believed to be U.S. service members who have been missing in action since the Korean War.
As of May 2019, six service members have been identified from this transfer, and this is a huge step in the right direction that we hope will finally bring peace to the peninsula and closure to even more American families who have been waiting more than six decades for their loved ones to return home from their war.
The full accounting mission is a top priority of the VFW, and as veterans and family members of veterans we, too, must do our part to remember their service and their sacrifice. Seek out former POWs and the families of the missing and ask them to share their stories so that our children and their children might understand the service and sacrifice that’s required when America calls upon her military. Ask the families of the missing — even if distant relatives — to ensure they donate a DNA sample to the government in order to help speed identification efforts. As it stands, Korean War DNA samples on file represent 91 percent of our missing, and reference samples for Vietnam and Cold War families are at 85 percent, but samples from World War Two families is a dismal six percent. We have to do better.
Identifications can be made through strong circumstantial evidence, but nothing says proof-positive better than an actual DNA match. As you spread word out in your communities, also teach them about World War Two ... about a time when our nation of 133 million citizens put 16 million into uniform to help save the world from tyranny. Teach them about Korea — the Forgotten War — but one just as brutal as any conflict in our nation’s history. Teach them about Vietnam ... about how a nation turned its back on an entire generation of soldiers because the public couldn’t separate the politics of war from the warrior fighting it. Teach them about Operation Desert Storm — the first Gulf War — when America vowed to never again turn its back on its warriors ... when America regained its pride and appreciation for those who wear the uniform of our country.
And teach them about our current wars against terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq and elsewhere — about a new generation of patriots who have carried the fight to the enemy for so long on so many fronts while still preserving an all-volunteer force.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention and thank the 700 military and Defense Department civilians working for the Defense POW /MIA Accounting Agency as well as its support organizations for all they do. America carries out humanitarian missions all over this world, but this one military organization is responsible for carrying out the only humanitarian mission our country provides 24/7 just for fellow Americans. What DPAA does is fulfill the soldier’s promise to never leave a fallen comrade behind on the battlefield. What DPAA also does is reinforce that commitment to today’s military and their families.
In closing, let us recommit ourselves to remaining strong in our devotion to the principles for which so many courageously fought and sacrificed. Let us remember those who put country before self, but didn’t return home from their wars. Let us remember their families, who continue to burn the candle of hope.
And let us continue to tell the story that without the service and sacrifice of American servicemen and women, there would not be a United States of America.
