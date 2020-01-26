NEEDLES — Ever want to go take $20,000 in cash out of the bank and toss it into the campfire just to see what it looked like when it burned? No?
That’s the price tag for every person not counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, according to Lyn Parker of the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is helping out locally with this decennial count. Learn what the census is all about and its importance to the community in a ‘Make Needles Count!’ event from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in Santa Fe Park along Front Street between F and G streets.
The event features an assortment of giveaways including free music, hotdogs, popcorn and goodie bags.
“For every person in Needles who does not complete the 2020 Census, you can multiply $2,000 dollars for 10 years until the next census in lost federal money for Needles’ schools, roads, utilities, medical services, housing, nutrition, children and elder services, infrastructure and more,” said Parker. “That’s $2,000 times 10 equals $20,000 lost to our town. For only one person.
“Needles counts,” she concluded. “Be counted.”
