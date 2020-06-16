NEEDLES — The Department of the Interior is asking for public comment regarding its draft engineering
evaluation/cost analysis for Pacific Gas and Electric Topock Compressor Station Soil Removal Action.
The public comment period began June 3 and extends through Aug. 5. The draft for the project can be found at https://dtsc-topock.com/
documents/public-involvement/public-comment-documents/documents-for-review.
The DOI said that the purpose of the soil engineering/cost analysis is to evaluate the need for a non-time-critical removal action, in this case, to remove contaminated soil on federal lands or at locations where contamination has the potential to migrate to federal land.
Based on comprehensive tests completed in 2017 and 2019, potential areas for removal action were identified and an action alternative for cleanup, effectiveness, implementable and cost was identified as well.
There are three removal action objectives for soil removal; all apply to soil up to 10 feet below ground surface.
RAO 1: Reduce human and ecological risk related to the contaminants of concern in soil on or adjacent to federal land by removing soil at locations identified as driving risk in Human Health and Ecological Risk Assessment.
RAO 2: Address elevated concentrations of contaminants in the soil outside the station in or adjacent to wash areas within, or have the potential to migrate to, the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge during storm events.
RAO 3: Remove debris, burn material, and/or discolored soil associated with elevated hazardous substances within Solid Waste Management Units and Areas of Concern.
There are 14 potential action areas identified and each of the POAs are on federal lands (Havasu National Wildlife Refuge) or at locations where contaminants in soil have the potential to migrate to federal lands. The POAs are in the following investigation areas: The former percolation bed and surrounding area within Bat Cave Wash west of the station, an area southeast of the station in a small ravine known as East Ravine, Topographic low areas (depressions) on the northeast side of the station where runoff from the facility can collect, the Railroad Debris Site north of the station and bounded by the NBSF railway tracks to the north, Interstate 40 to the south, Bat Cave Wash to the west and a former access road to the east and an area north of the station that was used as a waste disposal area and contains miscellaneous construction debris and burned materials.
There are four soil removal action alternatives and based on the detailed evaluation and comparative analysis of the removal action alternatives against the criteria of effectiveness, implementability and cost, the recommended alternative is Alternative 3.
Alternative 3 is defined as excavation, mechanical separation, offsite disposal of fine material and reuse of course material. The description reads as “excavation of soil within the potential action areas and mechanical separation to isolate fine material (less than 3⁄8 inches) and coarse material (greater than 3⁄8 inches). Fine material would be disposed of offsite and course material would be used to backfill the excavation areas.” The DOI stated that Alternative 3 is also relatively cost-
efficient and can be implemented safely with reliable and commonly used construction methods.
The DOI will consider all public comments on the draft Soil EE/CA before finalizing the document and making a final decision. The decision will be documented in an action memorandum. If an NTCRA is determined to be needed, DOI will direct PG&E to prepare a detailed work plan to discuss how PG&E plans to implement DOI’s selected alternative.
Comments can be mailed to Pamela S. Innis, Topock Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Department of the Interior One North Central Avenue, Suite 800, Phoenix, AZ 85004-4427. Other ways comments can be made are through the phone by calling 602-417-9578; through fax at 602-417-9462 or through the email at pamela_innis@ios.doi.gov.
All comments must be postmarked or emailed to DOI no later than Aug. 5 for consideration in the final Soil EE/CA. Due to COVID-19, no public meeting will be held at this time to receive verbal comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.