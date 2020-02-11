NEEDLES — Future growth, encouraging tourism, the role of cannabis businesses in the city, visiting and supporting local businesses of all sorts, celebrating veterans and the annual Run For The Wall, moving the chamber into the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, an upcoming off-highway poker run, and planning for the annual chamber awards dinner are all subjects that may be discussed during an open meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce beginning at 4 p.m. PST Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant on Needles Highway.
The meeting format has been changed to hear from the public first. All are encouraged to attend and participate. The chamber board will meet after the public session.
Visit the chamber Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST at 119 F St., call 760-326-2050, or send email to info@needleschamber.com.
