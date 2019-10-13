LAKE HAVASU CITY — Detectives of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in identifying a man whose body was found on the shoreline of a business in the 1300 block of McCulloch Blvd. in Lake Havasu City early in the morning of Oct. 5.
Found floating face down between two rental boats, the subject is described as an Asian male, 50 to 60 years old, between five feet six inches and five feet 10 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with dark greying hair. He was wearing a George brand polo shirt size large, a green undershirt, blue Wrangler carpenter-style jeans size 40 waist 30 length, a green belt, and size 10.5 Athletic Works tennis shoes. He wore dentures.
Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the man is asked to call the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753; or toll-free 800-522-4312; reference DR#19-038460.
