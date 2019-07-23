LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying an armed robbery suspect and the vehicle involved.
On July 22 at approximately 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to the Terrible Herbst convenience store in the 14000 block of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City.
The victim reported an unknown female subject entered the store and began grabbing merchandise from the shelves. The female subject placed the merchandise on the counter and went to grab more. She approached the counter and pulled out a pink and black handgun from a pink purse.
The suspect told the victim to take the money out of the register and once completed, left the business. She left the parking lot in a blue 4-door auto, heading toward Interstate 40.
The suspect is described as a white female, wearing a blue and grey shirt and a red and grey hat. A suspect seen driving the car is described as a white male with tattoos on both arms. The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll free 800-522-4312; reference DR#19-027844.
