NEEDLES — Anyone who enjoys the sport of off-high-vehicle travel is encouraged to enter the inaugural Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run now by contacting the Needles Chamber of Commerce at 119 F St.
Send mail to P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-2050; email info@needleschamber.com. Contact the chamber for sponsorship information as well.
The poker run is to be held Saturday, March 14.
Jim Beaver, professional off-road racer, nationally syndicated radio host and TV personality who campaigns in the Trick Truck division and is a factory Polaris RZR driver in the Polaris RZR Star Car, is the promoter for the event, reported the chamber’s Pam Blake. Beaver, of Parker, Ariz., hosts the Down & Dirty Radio Show. Visit www.downanddirtyshow.com/jimbeaver/.
Blake stressed that the poker run is a participation event with an after party for any sort of off-highway vehicle: Jeeps, ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and so on. Vehicles must be registered. Participants navigate a round-trip course of approximately 35 miles cross country from Needles’ Jack Smith Park to Park Moabi, both along the Colorado River, and back.
Corey Payne, Needles Rodeo Association Co-chair who had a hand in their off-road events, helped lay out the course. “He’s the expert on on poker runs,” Blake said. “Corey and I have done the route. There are some exciting sites. You go along the river and up the hills. Beal’s Slough will be a checkpoint.”
The precise course will be mapped with the Global Positioning System, Blake added.
The after party will be held at Jack Smith Park and feature a live performance by the popular LittleTown band plus an assortment of vendors.
