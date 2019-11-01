The Fort Mojave Tribal Royalty Court serve as ambassadors for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. The Royalty Court will promote the beautiful tradition and culture of the Mojave people. He or she is able to live in two worlds, by practicing traditional values and incorporating them into the contemporary society in which they live. The Royalty Court must be leaders, respectful, and possess the characteristics of loyalty, trust and social mobility. Pictured are (l to r) Fort Mojave Brave Christopher Jenkins, Miss Fort Mojave Trinity Neskahi, Junior Miss Fort Mojave Sharadyn Gates, and Little Miss Fort Mojave Peyton Jackson.